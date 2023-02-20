Revellers enjoy Carnival street parades across Germany

20 February,2023 08:16 pm

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of revellers took to the streets across Germany Monday to celebrate Carnival dressed up in colourful costumes, amid an abundance of candy, flowers and alcohol.

Popular street parades in traditional Carnival strongholds such as Duesseldorf, Cologne and Mainz in the Rhineland drew huge crowds of locals and tourists alike. Schools remained closed in many regions in the west so children could join the parades.

Many of the processions showcased floats that addressed global political topics with biting sarcasm.

In Duesseldorf, one float titled “Free Iran” was themed with a small cleric struggling to free himself from the black, free-flowing long hair of a gigantic woman’s head.

Another float depicted an oversized, naked Russian President Vladimir Putin taking a “blood bath” in a tub painted in the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine.

In Cologne’s Shrove Monday procession, a float showed Putin in vampire attire kissing the devil and putting the world through a meat grinder, the German news agency dpa reported.