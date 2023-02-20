Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

20 February,2023 06:51 pm

LONDON (Reuters) - The annual BAFTA Film Awards, Britain’s highest honours for film, were held in London on Sunday.

Below is a list of the winners in the main categories:

BEST FILM



“All Quiet on the Western Front”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

DIRECTOR

Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “Tar”

LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

DOCUMENTARY

“Navalny”

ANIMATED FILM

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Emma Mackey