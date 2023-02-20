Adnan Siddiqui urges followers to speak up on economic crisis in Pakistan

Adnan Siddiqui urges followers to speak up on economic crisis in Pakistan

What will happen to Pakistan’s new generation?

20 February,2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui shared his thoughts about the current situation of the country, mainly facing inflation, poverty and unavailability of the essentials.

The actor said he sees the hardships people face every day with so many people going hungry, struggling to make ends meet and losing their jobs. “It fills me with deep sadness and heartache,” he said while portraying a Pakistan having water, electricity, currency appreciation, safety and peace. Calling it his dream, he pushed his followers to speak up instead of becoming stoic and accepting it.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video captioned, “We are living in a time of great uncertainty and it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed by the challenges that we are facing. We once had a Pakistan that was thriving, a country that was a beacon of hope and opportunity, a picture perfect vision of our forefathers,” he said. “And now it is struggling to keep up with the changing times.”

“However, it is the future of our children that truly scares me. What kind of world are we leaving behind for them? Will they have to face even greater challenges and adversities than we are facing today? These are difficult questions to answer… Questions I don’t have any answers to.” Siddiqui said that there is calm after every storm and he hopes that it’s close by.

Moving around in his home, Adnan describes the dream that he had for a better land. Then coming back to the reality he said “No, this is my dream. This is the dream of my forefathers, mine too, who knows I might also pass away like them waiting for it to come true. What will happen to Pakistan’s new generation? Will they keep dreaming or will this actually happen? I pray that Pakistan witnesses such a miracle.”

While concluding, he pushed his followers to stand against the unjust happening in the country saying, “Don’t be apathetic, look at Pakistan’s situation, say something.”