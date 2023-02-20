Anum Fayyaz bids goodbye to showbiz for Islam

KARACHI (Web Desk) – A well-known actress of the Pakistani drama industry Anum Fayyaz said goodbye to the showbiz industry for the sake of Islam.

Anum, who had been acting in several popular Pakistani drama serials, announced the news of leaving the showbiz industry through a post on Instagram.

She wrote in the Instagram post, requesting fans to remember her in their prayers, 'It is very difficult to write this message, you all supported me in my media career but now I have decided to leave the showbiz industry and live according to Islam'.

The actress had not been seen acting for a long time now, while in the pictures posted on Instagram, she was seen in hijab.