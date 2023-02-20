Kate Middleton wears $27 Zara earrings on BAFTAs red carpet

The royal looked glam with her husband.

20 February,2023 09:35 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - Prince William and Kate Middleton are back at the BAFTAs. The Prince and Princess of Wales made their long-awaited return to the awards show’s red carpet for the first time since 2020 on Sunday.

Middleton, 41, wowed in a white dress at London’s Royal Festival Hall as she adorably gave her husband, 40, “a love tap,” as seen in a video shared via Vogue’s Instagram account.

Wearing an Alexander McQueen one-shouldered gown, the royal looked glam with her husband, 40, who serves as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Middleton’s dress, which she has worn previously, featured cinching at the waist and one-shouldered cape detailing. She paired the look with $27 Zara earrings and black opera gloves.

She added a small black clutch and gold pumps, while allowing her sleek brunette tresses to cascade down her back.

The couple skipped last year’s annual TV and film awards due to scheduling conflicts. One year prior, Prince William – who was supposed to present a speech at the virtual event – backed out due to Prince Philip’s death.

Middleton’s last BAFTA outfit in 2020 was a white-and-gold Alexander McQueen gown she’d previously worn on a visit to Malaysia in 2012.