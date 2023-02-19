'Outer Banks' renewed for season four at Netflix

The news was announced Saturday evening at Poguelandia.

19 February,2023 10:50 am

CALIFORNIA (Web Desk) - Netflix is in for more “Outer Banks.” The streamer has renewed the adventure series for a fourth season, five days ahead of the debut of Season 3 on Feb. 23.

The news was announced Saturday evening at Poguelandia, the “Outer Banks” fan event in Huntington Beach, Calif. Cast members Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Rudy Pankow, Austin North and Drew Starkey surprised the crowd with the renewal announcement. Attendees were also indulged with a nine-minute preview of Season 3.

“Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular,” series co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement. “The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of ‘Outer Banks.’ Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

Other highlights from Poguelandia included musical performances from Khalid, Lil Baby, Elley Duhé, Surf Mesa and The Nude Party, as well as a surf shop sponsored by American Eagle.

Speaking with Variety, series star Cline previewed Season 3 and discussed how her character, Sarah Cameron, has evolved over the years.

“We’ve seen her truly grow up a lot. She’s gone from a teenager who doesn’t have much of a care in the world or responsibilities to having the weight of so many things on her shoulders,” Cline said. “This season, we continue to piggyback on that with a few wrenches thrown into the mix. She found this voice and she’s learning how to make decisions for herself.

“Outer Banks” Season 1 first premiered in April 2020, quickly catching on with a dedicated audience. The second season debuted in July 2021.