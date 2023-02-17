Usama Javaid Haider wins Best Actor award for Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani' at int'l fest

KARACHI (Web Desk): Actor turned director Usman Mukhtar’s short film Gulabo Rani has received recognition at the Bucharest Shortcut Cinefest and he owes it to his young actor, Usama Javaid Haider, who he first met years ago at a Lahore shoot.

On Wednesday, while revealing the news that Haider won the Best Actor award for his performance in Mukhtar’s horror film, the Anaa actor also shared how the young actor made it big solely based on his work ethic, passion and commitment.

“I’m super proud of this kid. I honestly feel that I’m fortunate to have come across him. I met him at a shoot in Lahore where we had a scene together. I just had to sit and react when this kid had a nine-minute-long monologue. By the time the monologue ended, I was blown away by his performance. He is a brilliant actor and a hardworking one,” he wrote.



Mukhtar revealed that he thought of Haider again when they were short on a dubbing voice for Gulabo Rani and that day changed it all for him. “We were doing post-production for Gulabo, and Usama had some dubbing work left. I asked him if he could come in for the dubbing session, and he came without any ifs or buts. When he reached the studio, he looked like he had lost weight and had shaved his head. I asked him why did you shave your head, and he just looked at me and tried to underplay what he was going to say next. 'Nothing Usman Bhai, my cancer is back so I had to shave because of my chemo.' I was shocked! I asked him why he didn't tell me, and we could’ve had this session later. He replied “Usman bhai, work is work.’”

While singing praises for him, he congratulated the “superstar” for winning the Best Actor award at Bucharest Shortcut Cinefest. “I have no words to describe what a gem this kid is and how much I’ve learned from him in the process, He deserves so much more but right now I’m super happy to announce that Usama Javaid Haider is now an international award-winning Pakistani actor," he wrote and added that he's proud of his journey.

Earlier this year, Mukhtar's short won the Best Short Film Award at the LA Sci-Fi & Horror Festival 2022! The celebrity took to social media to share the news with his followers. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Sabaat actor shared a photograph of his accolade, which stated, “Leviathan Platinum Award 2022." He also penned a heartfelt caption to relay his sentiments about the achievement.