Celebrities fuming, internet storms with memes after petrol price increase



16 February,2023 03:38 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The showbiz personalities have expressed their anger and social media has been showered with memes after the government overburdened the citizens with increase in petrol prices.

YouTuber and actor Arslan Naseer wrote that 'should poverty be eliminated from the country or the poor?'

— Arslan Naseer (@ArslanNaseerCBA) February 15, 2023

Actress Samina Pirzada also expressed her anger in a tweet saying "We will prosper if our nation will prosper, let the motherland live, let people flourish, let people breathe."

— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) February 16, 2023

Former singer Rabi Pirzada remembered the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam after hearing the new price of petrol in the country. Rabi wrote that 'we have no leadership, no vision, we are no longer a nation, we are only a group of people who prefer their personal interests over the motherland'.

— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) February 16, 2023

Actress and host Mishi Khan said, 'Why are you all so worried?' "Still long queues for petrol, more cars on the road and don't forget Tim Hortons coffee and enjoy the eighth edition of PSL," she mocked the public.

— Mishi khan (@mishilicious) February 15, 2023

Here are some of the memes that have taken a hype

— Farhan ali Khan (@farhanfak) February 16, 2023

