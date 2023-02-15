Malala shares love-filled note for husband on Valentine's day

15 February,2023 01:47 pm

LONDON (Dunya News) – The girls’ education activist and world's youngest Pakistan-born Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai shared a profound note in an Instagram post adoring her husband on Valentine’s Day.

The simple love-filled expression that she used for him left the internet in a state of awe.

Malala Yousafzai captioned the post: "Happy Valentine’s Day to the best possible life partner Asser Malik. You always make me laugh after a long day, you always have my back and you are always thinking of ways to make me smile. I’m the luckiest woman to have you by my side."

Adorned in an all-white dress, Malala dropped the post to celebrate the lovers' festival and shower her love and appreciation on her husband, saying that she was the luckiest person to have him by her side.

The picture had garnered 36.5K likes and 136 comments along with her followers expressing love and good wishes for the pair.