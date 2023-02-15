Atiqa Odho performs Umrah

Actress also had privilege of participating in sewing of the Kaaba cloth

Pakistan showbiz industry's leading actress Atiqa Odho has performed Umrah. The actress has shared her pictures and reels while performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

In the photos shared on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram the actress can be seen standing in the haram, in the caption with the pictures, she wrote that Alhamdulillah she has performed Umrah and is thankful to Allah for calling her to His house.

The actress further wrote that it was a very beautiful situation in which she felt close to Allah Almighty. Apart from this the actress also had the privilege of participating in the sewing of the Kaaba cloth, a video has been shared by her, in which she is seen embroidering with gold wires on 'Kaswa' (cover of Kaaba).

