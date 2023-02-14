Long queues for pricey treats at Tim Hortons storms the internet with mixed views

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons got operational in Lahore on Feb 10 and people lined up to try their coffee when someone shared a picture of the long queues and compared the situation with the current economic instability of the country.

The internet, after that, stormed with mixed views where most people backed the idea of trying new eateries saying it would be helpful for the minds of the people to get distracted from the uncertain conditions of the country while others labelled it as waste of money in the ongoing economic crisis.

One twitter user said “People of Pakistan - an opening of a Tim Hortons is not going to worsen the economic and social disparities of a country that’s run by corrupt political leaders touting their agenda. Tax the rich, make social reforms, educate your youth, give them employment.”

Another twitter user also supported the idea saying “Y’all being so salty over people rushing to Tim Hortons, its absurd. Even if people are spending their money or their time on something they love, how is that any of your business? Considering how we’re living in a already very negative world, let people live & be happy.”

