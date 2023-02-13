MC Stan, the youngest champion of Bigg Boss-16

13 February,2023 11:37 pm

(Web Desk) – Bigg Boss Season 16 successfully ended after entertaining the audience for quite some time. The show ended on February 12 and left the viewers amazed by making the 23-year-old rapper Altaf Sheikh alias MC (Mic Controller) Stan became the winner.

The 16th season was one of the most viewed seasons of all, and only five contestants managed to make their way to the finals. Actress Shalini Bhanwat stood fifth, model and politician Archana Gautam took fourth place, and actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhry came third. Neerap won the title of Bigg Boss Marathi (Season 2) and one of MC’s close friends Shiv Thakuray won the title of the winner as well.

MC Stan’s Awards:

The BB16 Stan MC won a trophy with an amount of more than INR3.1m, and also a brand new luxurious car.

Stan’s steady stand towards the win:

In the beginning, Stan was disheartened since he was an introvert and thought that since he does not talk that much he might not be able to survive the environment of the house considering other participants’ extrovert behaviour. He wanted to be disqualified and let someone else win due to his insecurities regarding his introverted nature.

In the last few weeks of the show, Stan started opening up a bit and participated in every game, although the fact that MC had the most following on Instagram, cannot be denied.

MC had more than 7m followers on the social media site Instagram.

According to the Indian media, his account was the one account that gained the most fame as he had a following of 1.4m before joining the show and gradually they reached up to 7m as the show moved towards its last phases.

MC was one of those winners who earned the most votes in the history of the show.

Altaf Sheikh belonged to a very humble Muslim family and was born on August 30, 1999, in India’s city of Pune.

As far as his rapping journey is concerned, he was a six-year-old when his elder brother made him listen to “Rapper 50 Cent’s” rap, after which he developed a liking for rapping. He wrote his first song when he was in eighth grade. Although its teaser got out the full song never got released.

He eventually started writing more songs and posted them with videos, surprisingly the Netizens reacted to them with utter love and praise. There came a time when MC was considered one of Mumbai’s top rappers.

The journey from “Altaf Sheikh” to “MC”:

As per the reports from the Indian media, one day Altaf got into a fight with someone, and to take revenge on him, they wrote the foul word “Stan” on the walls of MC’s house. Later on, Altaf added that word to his name and called it “Mic Controller.”

Also, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, a person this young has won the show.

