Jodie Comer named best actress at UK's WhatOnStage awards

13 February,2023 06:20 pm

LONDON (AP) — “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer was named best actor at London’s WhatsOnStage awards, where female performers dominated newly gender-neutral acting categories.

Comer won for her performance as a lawyer dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault in the one-person show “Prima Facie,” which is due to open on Broadway in April.

At Sunday’s awards, Gwyneth Keyworth was named best supporting performer in a play for the role of Scout in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

A revival of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theater scored acting prizes for Courtney Bowman, as the best performer in a musical, and Lauren Drew as best supporting performer.

Lucy Jones won the prize for the best takeover of a role, for “Wicked.” The sole male acting winner was Joe Locke, who won best professional debut for “The Trials.”

“Prime Facie,” written by Suzie Miller, was named best new play, while a new production of Mike Bartlett’s “Cock” took the trophy for best revival.

“Bonnie & Clyde the Musical,” a decade-old Broadway flop revived to acclaim in London’s West End, was named best new musical. An edgy, stripped-down production of “Oklahoma!” that came to London after a hit run in New York was named best musical revival.

The night’s biggest winner was “My Neighbor Totoro,” an adaption of a classic Studio Ghibli animated film, which took five prizes including best direction for Phelim McDermott.

The awards, now in their 23rd year, are sponsored by the theatre website WhatsOnStage.com and are decided by public vote.