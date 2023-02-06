Harvick has 13 consecutive playoff appearances.

Entertainment Entertainment Harvick has 13 consecutive playoff appearances.

Harvick has 13 consecutive playoff appearances.

06 February,2023 10:53 pm

(Web Desk) - “The credibility is off the charts. His longevity in NASCAR will only help him explain to the viewers the evolution the sport has taken,” Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager said. “For him, that next step of being in the booth is something that’s almost been fait accompli since he first stepped into the booth with us.”

Zager said the network had to do very little to prepare Harvick for the booth.

“We never want to try to convince somebody they should be a broadcaster, and with Harvick, we didn’t have to,” Zager said. “He is someone who has a passion for it already. We’re very excited about everything that he brings, and we think he will be the perfect third man for Clint and Mike with his style, his personality and his credibility.”

Fox primarily has been a two-man booth since Jeff Gordon stepped down at the end of the 2021 season. The network used guests in place of Gordon but has been content with waiting for the right person to fill the role full-time.

For Harvick, it will be his third different job as a co-worker with Bowyer.

The two were teammates at Richard Childress Racing early in their career, were reunited at Stewart-Haas Racing and in 2024 will be side-by-side as Fox analysts.

“We obviously have totally different approaches in the things that we do and say, and I think that makes it fun,” Harvick said. “Clint and I became good friends over the years, and we have a good relationship, but we’ve never been able to have a relationship outside the car that’s not been competitive.”