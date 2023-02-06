Jemima expresses concern on Islamophobia in upcoming project

06 February,2023 07:23 pm

(Web Desk) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith said that Pakistan is always portrayed as a terrorist state in movies.

While giving an interview to a British broadcasting institute, Sky News, the producer and screenwriter Jemima talked about her upcoming movie “What’s Love Got To With It” and said that the film is a reflection of her own life.

She mentioned that issues such as Islamophobia were challenged in her film. She added, “It is very rare that a Muslim is portrayed as a positive person but they are always shown as terrorists and suicide bombers.”

She also discussed the kind of discrimination she had to face when she travels with her sons, because of their names, they are always subjected to extra interrogation.

Jemima said, “When her sons have to fly abroad they are kept waiting for hours whereas she herself is never treated like that.”

The film producer added that it was very difficult to produce such a film where American Muslims are shown as positive individuals and that Islamophobia and racism are the actual problems.

Ms Goldsmith also discussed her close friend Princess Diana and how her marriage to Prince Charles was an arranged marriage. Though she also named the Princess as a reason for making the film.

To mention that Jemima’s film will be released on February 24, Pakistani actor Sajal Aly and Bollywood’s Shabana Azmi starred in the movie.