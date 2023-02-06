Key winners for the 2023 Grammy Awards

06 February,2023 11:59 am

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Here is a list of winners in key categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyonce led the field with a total of nine nominations and scooped up four awards, making her the winningest artist in Grammys history.

Harry Styles won the Album of the Year award, while Lizzo, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt also took home golden statuettes.

Album of the Year: "Harry's House," Harry Styles

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance of a song: "About Damn Time," Lizzo

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting: "Just Like That" -- Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist: Samara Joy

Best Dance / Electronic Music Album: "Renaissance," Beyonce

Best Dance / Electronic Recording: "Break My Soul," Beyonce

Best Pop Vocal Album: "Harry's House," Harry Styles

Best Rap Album: "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

Best Rock Album: "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne

Best Pop Solo Performance: "Easy on Me," Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Americana Album: "In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

Best Country Album: "A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson

Best Music Video: "All Too Well (The Short Film)," Taylor Swift

Best Global Music Album: "Sakura," Masa Takumi

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: "Assassin's Creed Ragnarok: Dawn of Ragnarok," Stephanie Economou

Artists with Most Wins

Beyonce - 4

Bonnie Raitt - 3

Kendrick Lamar - 3

Brandi Carlile - 3