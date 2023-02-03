Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho for his admiration

03 February,2023 12:32 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood’s biggest superstar Shah Ru Khan is not just loved and admired by his fans but he also rules the hearts of celebrities and famous personalities around the globe.

Legendary writer Paulo Coelho took to Twitter and shared a video of Shah Rukh in which he can be seen thanking his fans from his house’s terrace as fans gathered outside in house Mannat after his film “Pathaan’s” success. “King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”), he wrote.

Responding to his admiration, Shah Rukh wrote, ““You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you.”

The world is captivated by the “Badhshah” of Bollywood, who is generating a frenzy of excitement amidst the success of “Pathaan”. Despite his reputation as the "romance king," audiences are raving about his action role, which was expertly directed by Siddharth Anand.

Alongside Khan, the film features notable performances by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.