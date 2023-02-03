Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to reportedly tie knot on Feb 6

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to reportedly tie knot on Feb 6

03 February,2023 10:52 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood’s most secretive couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to tie the knot and media reports suggest that the couple be hitched on Feb 6.

Sidharth and Kiara have been rumored to be a couple for a while now. They are expected to get married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding functions, including mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies, will be held on Feb 4 and 5 and the wedding will take place on the 6th.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Kiara’s co-star and his wife, are reportedly attending the wedding, which will be a three-day event. The guests will be staying at luxurious villas and have been allotted special suites to meet their needs, as Sidharth and Kiara wanted the property to be their wedding location.