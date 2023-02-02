Rupert Grint says playing Ron Weasly in 'Harry Potter' was 'suffocating'

Entertainment Entertainment Rupert Grint says playing Ron Weasly in 'Harry Potter' was 'suffocating'

Rupert Grint says playing Ron Weasly in 'Harry Potter' was 'suffocating'

02 February,2023 01:58 pm

LONDON (Web Desk) – British Actor Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” series has said playing Ron was “quite suffocating”.

The “Harry Potter” franchise has had a major impact on the world and helped launch the careers of its lead actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. The trio starred in eight movies over the course of 11 years and Grint recently opened up about his experience.

He stated that the intense filming and promoting schedule was suffocating and that he needed a break to reflect. Grint also mentioned that being known as his character, Ron, has become like a second name to him. The cast reunited last year for the 20th Anniversary of “Harry Potter” and Grint referred to it as a good opportunity to reflect on the unique experience they shared.

On the work front, Grint has recently shifted towards darker genres, appearing in the series “Servant” on Apple TV and the upcoming horror movie “Knock at the Cabin”.