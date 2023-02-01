Alia Bhatt reacts to box office success of 'Pathaan'

01 February,2023 11:04 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – In response to Shah Rukh Khan’s success with “Pathaan”, actor Alia Bhatt asserts that every movie produced in the Bollywood industry need to set records.

During a recent media interaction for the Zee Cine Awards 2023, the actor was asked if she believed that “Pathaan”, “Brahmastra”, and “Gangu Kathiawadi” were a response to all the negativity and boycott trends since all three of these movies faced significant backlash, controversy, and boycott calls prior to their theatrical releases.

"I don’t think we have so much aggression in us like that," Alia retorted, adding, “We are extremely grateful to be able to work and consistently pursue our passion. And we think that the audience may say whatever they want about us since they are part of the audience. We will give it our all as long as we are able to amuse them.”

“As an industry, we are overjoyed that a movie like Pathaan is not only a hit but may well be the biggest hit in Indian cinema. Everyone should surely give that one clap, in my opinion. The “Gully Boy” actor said, “We are thankful for times like this and pray that yahi hota rahe.”

“Pathaan”, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is shattering box office records and revitalising Hindi film industry.