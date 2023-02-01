Akbar, Amar, Anthony: Shah Rukh Khan's peace message wins hearts

01 February,2023

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood’s biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s grace and determination in the face of adversity are what make him the last true icon of Bollywood. At a press conference for the release of his film “Pathaan”, he spoke about the controversy that surrounded the movie prior to its release. “Pathaan” was criticised for being anti-Hindu and faced threats from BJP politicians and activists. Despite this, the film became a huge success, with late-night screenings in theaters all over India.

At the press conference, Khan referred to himself, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham as "Akbar, Amar and Anthony," and stated that the main goal of cinema is to spread love, not hate. He said, "This is what makes cinema - Amar, Akbar, and Anthony. We have no differences with anyone, any culture, or aspect of life. We make films because we love you and want your love in return. We are hungry for love."

Khan emphasised that the love and appreciation they received from the public was more important to him than the money the film made or the records it broke at the box office. He said, “People were talking about 100 crores, 200 crores, or 1000 crores. But despite the millions, the love we receive from fans and the happiness they experience from watching our film is what we value the most. We must preserve our culture, our old stories, and the legacy of our beautiful country. We must tell these stories in modern and innovative ways, but without insulting anyone.”

Since then, fans have been showering praises on the Bollywood super star, and praised him for always standing for religious harmony and peace.