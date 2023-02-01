Alia Bhatt opens up about her career plans after daughter

01 February,2023 09:45 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently attended an event in Mumbai with actor Varun Dhawan where she opened up about her career plans after daughter Raha.

At an event in Mumbai, Alia was asked if she would slow down on her career after giving birth to her daughter Raha. She stated that while her daughter is now her top priority, her love for cinema and working would still be present.

The “Raazi” actor mentioned that she may focus on quality over quantity and Varun Dhawan chimed in saying she would never slow down.

Alia recently gave birth to Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor and they have decided to keep their daughter hidden from the world until she is 2 years old.

She has already completed shooting for her upcoming film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" with Ranveer Singh.