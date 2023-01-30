Bond actress Eva Green blames 'Frenchness' for insulting director

30 January,2023 11:43 pm

London (AFP) – James Bond actress Eva Green on Monday told a UK court her “Frenchness” led her to call a film director “weak and stupid” and accuse him of making a cheap “B shitty movie”.

The High Court battle revolves around the never-made sci-fi film “A Patriot”, in which the French “Casino Royale” actress was due to play a soldier.

Green is seeking payment of her $1 million (£810,000) acting fee for the aborted project from UK-based production company White Lantern Film.

The production company is countersuing, alleging that she derailed the £4 million project by making “unreasonable demands”.

White Lantern lawyer Max Mallin read out messages sent by Green in which she disparaged the film’s producers and director.

Mallin read out an email she sent to her agent Charles Collier in which she said “I am very worried, they are super weak and stupid”, referring to director Dan Pringle and business partner Adam Merrifield.

Green responded in court that the messages were “my Frenchness coming out”.

“Sometimes I say emotional things I don’t really mean. Of course, they are not weak and stupid,” the actress, wearing jeans, a black jumper and a dark green jacket, added.

The 42-year-old actress signed up for the project in 2018 but became increasingly uneasy as funding issues meant that UK producer Jake Seal began to assume more control.

She said in another message that she was worried his influence would turn the project into a “B shitty movie”, telling the court that being involved with it could destroy her career.

“I don’t care about the money. I live to make good films. It’s my religion,” she told the court.

Green was also angry that production of the film was shifting from Ireland to Black Hangar studios in southern England.

“I need my team around me so that I can handle anything evil Jake (Seal) throws at me”, she messaged her agent.

“My team will have to pull out and I will be obliged to take his shitty peasant crew members” from nearby Hampshire, she added.

Green claims that she was not given enough training for the role and accused the producers of “cutting corners”.

“Look at what happened with Alec Baldwin in the movie ‘Rust’,” she told the court.

“Producers cutting corners, no safety measures in place, and a young woman got killed.”

The trial, which began on Thursday, is due to last nine days.