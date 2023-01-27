Yumna Zaidi's 'Tere Bin' more like an Indian drama

Entertainment Entertainment Yumna Zaidi's 'Tere Bin' more like an Indian drama

Yumna Zaidi's 'Tere Bin' more like an Indian drama

27 January,2023 12:04 am

(Web Desk) - Yumna Zaidi is the type of actor who is very versatile and would put a compelling character and an engaging plot above anything else. However, she chose to work on a project that has all the hallmarks of a standard Indian drama.

‘Meerub’s’ ignorance about her biological parents

It’s just another day for Meerub, a mature and aspirational girl who lives with her parents and frequently visits her relatives in Pakistan (she makes sure you don’t miss any little life gossip). Meerub is ignorant that her father was never truly her biological father.

A sophisticated, educated, and informed Meerub learns about her biological father one day. Obviously, something like that does not occurs in Pakistan. The storyline seems to be a copy-and-paste of an Indian play.

Is it love or hate?

Meerub (Yumna Zaidi) and Murtasim (Wahaj Ali) agree to get married, but only under certain circumstances, just like in every other Indian play. Who marries on the basis of a contract in Pakistan, after all? In their dramas, Indians are most likely to do so.

Furthermore, Meerub’s entire bridal ensemble for her wedding was modelled after the Indian bride, including her garlands, matha patti, and nath. And the way they both posed for the picture—it was like watching an Indian drama on a Pakistani channel.

Cringy wedding dance

Following an extravagant dance performance by Haya (Sabeena Farooq), Tere Bin attracted the attention of social media users. Her embarrassing dancing routine was influenced by numerous Bollywood songs, including “Maar Dala,” “Dewaani Mastaani,” and others.

The legendary shawl

The topic of Murtasim s shawl received a lot of attention lately. Again, Murtasim held the shawl admirably throughout the episode in a manner very similar to the one in the Bollywood film “Mohabbataein.”

Holy places oddly romanticized

The first movie with a moment featuring a shrine and relating its source to love was Humayun Saeed’s “Punjab Nahi Jaungi.” After that, the majority of dramas glorify meetings at shrines (boy and girl). Since Pakistanis never gather at shrines, it is a sacred location for them. The concept of “dargahs,” “darbars,” and “mannat murads” and romanticizing them is mostly depicted in the Indian drama industry.

A positive reminder: Despite numerous flaws, viewers are awestruck by the drama the writing, strong characters, minimal makeup, finely dressed-up actors, and a series of 30 episodes are the reasons Indians adore Pakistani dramas! They just need to continue being original.