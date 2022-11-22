Armeena Khan, husband expecting their first child

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has announced that she is soon to become a mom as she and her husband Fesl Khan are expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a beautiful photo of herself, flaunting a baby bump. "Easily the BIGGEST, most rewarding project of my life. Fesl, and I, are grateful to the Almighty for this beautiful gift," the "Sherdil" actress wrote.

Soon after she announced her pregnancy, congratulatory messages started to pour in her comment section.

"Mashallah Mashallah babes, Can’t wait to meet the little angel," wrote Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha. While Nimra Khan wrote that she is "so happy".

Director and Producer Shazia Wajahat wrote, "MashAllah such great news.. Many congratulations."

Armeena secretly tied the knot and announced her wedding with her long-time beau and now-husband Fesl Khan in February, 2020.