Sajal makes a classy entry at Toronto Film Festival

12 September,2022 10:25 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pictures of Pakistani ace actress Sajal Aly, from the Toronto Film Festival went viral on social media as she represented her upcoming film "What’s Love Got To Do With It?".

The "Sinf-e-Aahan" star walked the red carpet at the international film festival, Sunday, for the World Premiere of her much-anticipated British rom-com "What’s Love Got To Do With It?".

The diva strike a perfect balance of East meets West with her all-black outfit, comprising of frilled gharara pants, paired with a crop top and blazer, not to miss the desi touch and pop of colour with those maroon bangles. The outfit was well-complimented with glamorous face makeup and natural straightened hair.



The pictures went viral across social media and fans certainly can’t get enough of their favourite Sajal Aly.

The showbiz diva also posed with her co-star in the movie, Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi and director Shekhar Kapur, while she also posed with the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sons, Qasim Khan and Suleman Khan.

Aly, whose last on-screen appearance came in mega buster serial "Sinf-e-Aahan" will be next seen in the international title. Helmed and penned by Shekhar Kapur and Jemima respectively, the film is said to be a "cross-cultural rom-com about love and marriage, set between London and South Asia".



Apart from Aly, "What’s Love Got To Do With It?" stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Shabani Azmi, Asim Chaudhry and Jeff Mirza.

The film is set to be released in UK on January 27, 2023.