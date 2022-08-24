Sophia Mirza gets Shahzad Akbar's help for Interpol warrants for her daughters

Sophia Mirza has allegedly received help from Shahzad Akbar to get her daughters arrested.

24 August,2022 11:45 am

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Pakistani actress and model Sophia Mirza has allegedly received help from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahzad Akbar as revealed by the General Secretariat of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

In a recent update of the Sophia Mirza controversies, the INTERPOL has confirmed that it had received requests from the government of Pakistan under PTI to issue yellow warrants against minor daughters of actor Sophia Mirza and businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.



The Interpol has confirmed that international arrest warrants for twins Zainab Umar and Zuneirah Umar were issued and their names were placed on the Interpol database for the international tracing and arrest after receiving requests twice from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on 30th of April 2020 and then again in the month of July 2020 on the request of Sophia Mirza who wanted her daughters to be arrested by the Interpol and taken back to Pakistan with help from Shahzad Akbar, former PM Imran Khan’s powerful advisor.



The Interpol has confirmed to this publication that Zuneirah Umar and Zainab Umar have been deleted after an investigation by the Interpol which found the legal custody of both the daughters had already been granted to Umar Farooq being their father and legal guardian by the Shariah Court of Dubai.



The two letters issued by the Office of Legal Affairs General Secretariat of Interpol confirm that Zuneirah and Zainab, both of whom are 15 years old, are no longer "subject to an INTERPOL Notice or diffusion".



Yellow notices are specifically issued to help locate missing persons, often minors, or to help identify persons who are unable to identify themselves. In this case, the FIA was clearly used for revenge and personal purposes as both Sophia Mirza and the FIA have known the location and full contact details of Umar Farooq and the twins who live with their father in Dubai.

Zahoor and Sophia Mirza have been engaged in one of the longest running court battles of kids’ custody and the FIA, Sophia Mirza and other institutions were well cognizant of the whereabouts of Zahoor and his daughters in Dubai but the FIA misinformed Interpol that it was not aware of the location of the teenage twins and further requested Interpol to declare them as missing persons. Similar warrants were issued in the past in 2010 but later got deleted after UAE authorities refused to extradite Umar Farooq and his daughters.



It is also important to mention that Article 83(1)(a)(i) of the Interpol’s Rules on the Processing of Data specifically prohibits issuance of any warrants in family disputes and custody cases. Despite the clear mandate of Interpol laws and regulations Pakistani authorities through FIA completely misused the system for their own gains.



The Interpol letter says, "After a thorough examination of the elements before it, the Commission found that the data challenged raised questions as to compliance with applicable rules. As a result, it considered that the retention of these data in the INTERPOL Information System was not compliant with INTERPOL’s rules and decided that they should be deleted. This decision was forwarded to the INTERPOL General Secretariat which has now deleted the data challenged from INTERPOL’s files."



The Interpol document further says, "Additionally please be advised that the INTERPOL General Secretariat has informed all INTERPOL National Central Bureaus (NCBs) that • in application of the decision made by the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL s Files, the General Secretariat has deleted the data relating to Ms Zainab Umar and Ms Zuneirah Umar; all international police cooperation via INTERPOL’s channels in these cases would not be in conformity with INTERPOL’s Constitution and Rules.



The INTERPOL General Secretariat also urged all NCBs to update their national databases accordingly, as well as to verify that the same is done by all national entities that have access to INTERPOL information."



The Interpol letter is addressed to Umar Farooq at his office on Burj Al Salam, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It was revealed earlier how in June 2020, Sophia Mirza (whose real name is Khushbakht Mirza) was allegedly helped by the FIA under Shahzad Akbar’s instruction to give her full support in her custody battle against her former husband Umar Farooq who is based in Dubai. As per reports, it was shared that the FIA acted against the twins as it was under pressure from the top for action through Interpol.



Although a private dispute between Umar Farooq and model Sophia Mirza, the matter was taken to the federal cabinet by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s accountability advisor Shahzad Akbar for approval of the summary to initiate several actions against Umar Farooq. The FIA Lahore Chief Dr Rizwan started action against Umar Farooq: his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), non-bailable warrants in one of the first information reports (FIRs) were obtained from court without fulfilling the legal requirements, and on the basis of said non-bailable warrants, his passport and CNIC were blacklisted and red notices were issued through the Interpol by National Crime Bureau (NCB) Pakistan for arresting Zahoor. However, it was disclosed for the first time that yellow arrest warrants for the arrest of twins Zainab and Zuneirah were also issued.



In an interview last week, Zainab and Zunairah told a private channel that their mother planned to get them arrested and kidnapped to Pakistan after asking them to meet in either Saudi Arabia or London.

However, daughters of Sophia Mirza have said that their mother, who is only after money, is making "fake problems" to get attention and publicity whereas they are living happily with their father in Dubai.

Exclusively talking to Dunya News, the girls said that they are living comfortably and happily in Dubai with their father and claimed that their mother is spreading fake news just to get attention as her career is finished.

They further clarified that no one is forcing them to issue this statement and that they are saying all this themselves because they want to live with their father not mother.

One of her daughter also revealed that Sophia Mirza asked them to get their passport and comeback to Pakistan but she started ignoring their texts when they refused and instead asked her to visit them in Dubai.

She further said that Sophia Mirza visited Dubai in 2017 but still did not meet them and went back to Pakistan after completing her modeling assignment.



Sophia Mirza and Umar Farooq have been engaged in a legal battle for the custody of their two daughters for 15 years. Mirza says she needs the custody of their two daughters Zainab and Zunierah but the daughters have come out saying they are happy to live with their father and don’t agree with the demand of their mother.



The teens have been living with their father for 15 years in Dubai as Mirza and Zahoor had separated a few days after the birth of the twins. The model initially handed over the twins to her ex-husband through a court settlement but later started a custody case and the matter reached a UAE court which gave full custody to him.



Sophia Mirza didn’t respond to questions about the Interpol Yellow notices. An FIA spokesperson confirmed that the FIA wrote to Interpol to issue Yellow warrants for the minors.

Sophia Mirza confesses of defaming ex-husband

Sophia Mirza has also confessed of defaming ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor. She also planned a theft at her husband’s apartment in Dubai with help of her friend and a house maid.

She further accepted that she tried to steal half a million Dirhams, jewelry, and watches worth hundreds of millions but later injured herself when she failed in her attempt and changed plan to avoid any suspicion.

Mirza ex-husband files plea against her in FIA for running social media campaign

Earlier, Mirza’s ex-husband Umar Farooq had filed a plea against the actress in FIA for running social media campaign against him.

In the petition, Umar Farooq has said that Sophia ran a campaign against him on social media and on electronic media as well. He pleaded that the accounts Sophia is using to run campaigns against him must be blocked.

Court issues notice to Sophia Mirza in Rs500 million defamation case

It must be noted that a Lahore court has also issued notice to actress and model Sophia Mirza in Rs500 million defamation case filed against her.

Umar Farooq had also written a letter to the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and demanded an investigation against those who have made false accusations against him.

In the letter, Umar Farooq Zahoor said that an investigation should be launched against his ex-wife and her accomplices namely Shehzad Akbar, former DG FIA Sanaullah Abbasi and Ali Mardan.

Sophia Mirza ran vindictive campaign against ex-husband, court documents reveal

Court documents had revealed that Mirza ran a vindictive campaign against her former husband in connivance with Shahzad Akbar.

Akbar used Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for malicious campaign against the businessman and a case was registered against Umar Farooq on Akbar’s directions.

Sophia Mirza filed a complaint with the FIA Lahore Corporate Circle, claiming her husband was involved in fraud and money laundering.

The documents also revealed that the FIA lied to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to take action against the businessman, whereas, the courts in three countries acquitted Umar Farooq after not finding him guilty of all charges.

Mirza had also managed to get a case registered against Farooq for kidnapping his own daughters, with whom she had a long-running dispute over the custody of their two daughters.

The former husband of the actor and model said that Sophia took Rs5 million to give custody of two daughters to him with the condition of not to mention payment money in the agreement.