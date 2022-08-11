From kidnapping to robbery, Sophia Mirza's conspiracies in a nutshell

Entertainment Entertainment From kidnapping to robbery, Sophia Mirza's conspiracies in a nutshell

FIA officers confirmed that evidence of money-laundering against Sophia Mirza was overwhelming

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Controversial actress and model Sophia Mirza allegedly used former PM Imran Khan’s Interior and Accountability advisor Shahzad Akbar to stop the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from pursuing a money-laundering investigation against her, senior officials of the agency revealed.



The FIA officers confirmed that evidence of money-laundering against Sophia Mirza was overwhelming but Shehzad Akbar allegedly barred the FIA investigators from concluding the cases against the model.



At the time of framing money-laundering charges against Sophia Mirza in the first week of September 2019, the FIA had said it had introduced money-laundering charges against Sophia Mirza after the NAB forwarded the corruption case to the FIA, recommending further action.

The FIA had said the NAB that the anti-corruption organization started investigating Sophia Mirza in early 2018 over intelligence reports linking the model with international and local money-laundering.



The agency announced that a four-member team, headed by an FIA deputy director, will conduct investigations into the matter but the case didn’t make any progress as former Interior Advisor Shahzad Akbar allegedly told the FIA officers to stop the investigation and shut down the case.



The FIA officials also revealed that not only Sophia Mirza’s money-laundering case was dropped but the FIA was then asked to start cases against Sophia Mirza’s former husband Sheikh Umar Farooq Zahoor.



It has been widely reported now how Umar Farooq Zahoor was hounded by the FIA from 2019 till April 2022 over two cases in which he had already been cleared without any finding of guilt. Interestingly, the FIA started investigation into Mr Zahoor over any anonymous complaint.

Sophia Mirza, the former ice-cream-parlour-assistant-turned-actress, has been in news for acts of kidnapping, theft and threats for many years.

Sophia Mirza and her sister Mariam Mirza, who is a tennis player, were also found guilty of kidnapping a student a few years ago.



A district and sessions court in Lahore in 2012 had found Sophia Mirza and her sister Mariam Mirza guilty of abducting Fatima who had testified in the court both sisters had kidnapped her. Fatima had alleged that both sisters promised her a lucrative job in showbiz industry but later on used her as a slave to do their domestic chorus. When Fatima wanted to leave, she was held against her will and tortured for several days by both sisters.



A complainant, Shaikh Nasir, got registered a case at the Samanabad Police Station against Sophia Mirza, her brother Khurram Shehzad and others under sections 468/471, 419/420 of PPC, contending in the FIR that Sophia Mirza in connivance with her brother had sold him a car LZM 5766. After purchasing the car, he sold it to another person. After that Sophia Mirza got registered a car theft case against him but when the car was confiscated by police officials, the car was being used by Sophia Mirza and her brother.



Recently, a court document from a United Arab Emirates record surfaced on media showing that Sophia Mirza had aborted her first baby in 2006 on the advice of her mother Nasreen Mirza. Sophia Mirza said in her written affidavit that her mother had forced her to abort her first baby in an Okara clinic because she was the only breadwinner of her family and having a baby would dimmish her prospects in the showbiz industry. Sophia Mirza shared that the abortion operation went wrong due to unprofessionalism and doctors in Dubai saved her life after her husband flew her to Dubai in emergency.

Sophia Mirza confesses of defaming ex-husband

Sophia Mirza has also confessed of defaming ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor. She also planned a theft at her husband’s apartment in Dubai with help of her friend and a house maid.

She further accepted that she tried to steal half a million Dirhams, jewelry, and watches worth hundreds of millions but later injured herself when she failed in her attempt and changed plan to avoid any suspicion.

Mirza ex-husband files plea against her in FIA for running social media campaign

Earlier, Mirza’s ex-husband Umar Farooq had filed a plea against the actress in FIA for running social media campaign against him.

In the petition, Umar Farooq has said that Sophia ran a campaign against him on social media and on electronic media as well. He pleaded that the accounts Sophia is using to run campaigns against him must be blocked.

Court issues notice to Sophia Mirza in Rs500 million defamation case



It must be noted that a Lahore court has also issued notice to actress and model Sophia Mirza in Rs500 million defamation case filed against her.

Umar Farooq had also written a letter to the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and demanded an investigation against those who have made false accusations against him.

In the letter, Umar Farooq Zahoor said that an investigation should be launched against his ex-wife and her accomplices namely Shehzad Akbar, former DG FIA Sanaullah Abbasi and Ali Mardan.

Sophia Mirza ran vindictive campaign against ex-husband, court documents reveal

Court documents had revealed that Mirza ran a vindictive campaign against her former husband in connivance with Shahzad Akbar.

Akbar used Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for malicious campaign against the businessman and a case was registered against Umar Farooq on Akbar’s directions.

Sophia Mirza filed a complaint with the FIA Lahore Corporate Circle, claiming her husband was involved in fraud and money laundering.

The documents also revealed that the FIA lied to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to take action against the businessman, whereas, the courts in three countries acquitted Umar Farooq after not finding him guilty of all charges.

Mirza had also managed to get a case registered against Farooq for kidnapping his own daughters, with whom she had a long-running dispute over the custody of their two daughters.

The former husband of the actor and model said that Sophia took Rs5 million to give custody of two daughters to him with the condition of not to mention payment money in the agreement.

SC to hear Sophia Mirza’s plea for daughters’ custody on August 12

Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed actress and model Sophia Mirza’s plea for custody of her daughters for hearing on August 12.

According to details, the apex court had earlier directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to repatriate daughters of the actress by sending a team to Dubai after approval from the Prime Minister.

Justice Maqbool Baqar, on March 29, had also ordered Interior Ministry officials to travel with the FIA team for recovery of the girls and adjourned the hearing for three weeks; however, Justice Baqar retired from his service on April 4.

Now, a two-member bench, consisting of Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Amin-ud-Din will conduct hearing of the case on August 12.

Sophia Mirza’s daughters say willfully living with father in Dubai

However, daughters of the actress have said that their mother, who is only after money, is making "fake problems" to get attention and publicity whereas they are living happily with their father in Dubai.

Exclusively talking to Dunya News, the girls said that they are living comfortably and happily in Dubai with their father and claimed that their mother is spreading fake news just to get attention as her career is finished.

One of her daughter also revealed that Sophia Mirza asked them to get their passport and comeback to Pakistan but she started ignoring their texts when they refused and instead asked her to visit them in Dubai.

She further said that Sophia Mirza visited Dubai in 2017 but still did not meet them and went back to Pakistan after completing her modeling assignment.