Adeel Chaudhry reveals his wedding plans

11 August,2022 09:21 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor and singer Adeel Chaudhry recently appeared in an interview, where he spilled the beans on his marriage plans.

Talking in an interview, Chaudhry revealed that he will be marrying soon. “I think a person should get married at an early age. I hope I’ll find a girl soon. I have planned to get married in a year or two, not more than that,” Adeel said.

Further, in the conversation, Chaudhry who hails from Canada, also mentioned that he mostly lives in Toronto, and comes to Pakistan only for work. “Whenever I’m stressed or want to move out of the monotonous routine, I like to travel,” Chaudhry stated.

Moreover, Chaudhry, 34, also revealed that he is not looking forward to doing films in future, however, is open to scripts for digital content and OTT platforms.

The actor has earned praise for his performances in dramas like "Faryaad" and "Zinda Dargor" but has also bagged himself a couple of movies in Indian cinema.