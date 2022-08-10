Fawad, Mahira starrer 'Neelofar' set to release

10 August,2022 10:32 am

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - The upcoming project of Pakistan’s leading on-screen duo Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan is set to be released soon, media reports said Monday.

The film "Neelofar", which wrapped up its shooting in 2020 but got stuck like all other projects due to Covid-19 restrictions, is however set to get a release date now.

IMGC will be distributing the film. They have distributed "Kamli" before this. "Neelofar" will be a Christmas release and the makers are considering 23rd December as the release date. Meanwhile Fawad and Mahira fans will also be seeing their favourite couple in "The Legend of Maula Jatt" this year.