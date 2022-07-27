Sophia Mirza ex-husband files plea against her in FIA for running social media campaign

Entertainment Entertainment Sophia Mirza ex-husband files plea against her in FIA for running social media campaign

Farooq has pleaded that the accounts Sophia is using to run campaigns against him must be blocked.

27 July,2022 01:13 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Actress Sophia Mirza’s ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor has filed a plea against the actress in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for running social media campaign against him.

In the petition, Umar Farooq has said that Sophia ran a campaign against him on social media and on electronic media as well.

Farooq has pleaded that the accounts Sophia is using to run campaigns against him must be blocked.

It must be noted that a Lahore court has issued notice to actress and model Sophia Mirza in Rs500 million defamation case filed against her.



According to details, the court has sought reply from the actress by September 7 in the case filed against her by her former husband Umar Farooq.

Umar Farooq, who is a Dubai-based Pakistani-Norwegian businessman, has also written a letter to the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and demanded an investigation against those who have made false accusations against him.

In the letter, Umar Farooq Zahoor said that an investigation should be launched against his ex-wife and her accomplices namely Shehzad Akbar, former DG FIA Sanaullah Abbasi and Ali Mardan.

Court documents had revealed that Mirza ran a vindictive campaign against her former husband in connivance with former Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Interior and Accountability and Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) Chairman Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

Akbar used Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for malicious campaign against the businessman and a case was registered against Umar Farooq on Akbar’s directions.

Sophia Mirza filed a complaint with the FIA Lahore Corporate Circle, claiming her husband was involved in fraud and money laundering.

The documents also revealed that the FIA lied to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to take action against the businessman, whereas, the courts in three countries acquitted Umar Farooq after not finding him guilty of all charges.

Mirza had also managed to get a case registered against Farooq for kidnapping his own daughters, with whom she had a long-running dispute over the custody of their two daughters.

The former husband of the actor and model said that Sophia took Rs5 million to give custody of two daughters to him with the condition of not to mention payment money in the agreement.

However, daughters of the actress have said that their mother, who is only after money, is making "fake problems" to get attention and publicity whereas they are living happily with their father in Dubai.

Exclusively talking to Dunya News, the girls said that they are living comfortably and happily in Dubai with their father and claimed that their mother is spreading fake news just to get attention as her career is finished.

One of her daughter also revealed that Sophia Mirza asked them to get their passport and comeback to Pakistan but she started ignoring their texts when they refused and instead asked her to visit them in Dubai.

She further said that Sophia Mirza visited Dubai in 2017 but still did not meet them and went back to Pakistan after completing her modeling assignment.