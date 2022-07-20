Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on her pregnancy reports

Kareena broke her silence on the reports of her pregnancy.

20 July,2022 09:37 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also a mother of two children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh (Jehangir), broke her silence on the reports of her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, "It’s the pasta and wine guys. Calm down... I am not pregnant."

She went on to say, "Saif (Saif Ali Khan) says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country. Enjoy.. KKK."

The actress was recently enjoying her vacation with her family and friends in England and and now she is in Italy. She has also been dropping adorable pictures with husband and sons. She also shared a picture of Jeh from the airport. Have a look:

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the upcoming movie "Laal Singh Chaddha" alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" which is slated to be released on August 11.