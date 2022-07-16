Sushmita Sen denies marriage rumors with Lalit Modi

Entertainment Entertainment Sushmita Sen denies marriage rumors with Lalit Modi

Rumours were rife recently that Sushmita Sen had married IPL mastermind Lalit Modi.

16 July,2022 02:56 pm

Mumbai (Web Desk) - Rumours were rife recently that Sushmita Sen had married Indian Premiere League (IPL) mastermind Lalit Modi. The rumours began doing the rounds because Modi posted on Twitter his photos with ex-Miss Universe Sen in various lovey-dovey poses and described her as "my #betterhalf", gushing that he was over the moon. He continued, "A new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon."

— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

"I’m in a happy place! Not married... no rings... and unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given... Now back to life and work! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always ... And for those who don t... it s #NOYB anyway. I love you guys!" Sen, 46, wrote on Instagram.

Modi later again tweeted and clarified, "Just for clarity. Not married — just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022