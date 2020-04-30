Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life: Vicky

MUMBAI (Online) - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021. Vicky has said that Katrina is extremely wise and has been a great influence in his life.

They kept their relationship a secret until the wedding, but now often share pictures with each other

Though they rarely talk about their relationship, Vicky recently opened up about the importance of Katrina Kaif in his life. He praised Katrina s intelligence while noting that he feels fortunate to have her as his life partner.

He told, "Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent, and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day."