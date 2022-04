Leading Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has recently unleashed her views about her co-stars

KARACHI (ONLINE) - Leading Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has recently unleashed her views about her co-stars Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan.

“They both are amazing, we are not ‘best best’ friends but we respect each other a lot,” Saba said during an interview with a web-television, The Current.pk

Saba Qamar is now geared up for her upcoming projects, recently, she’s promoting her film Ghabrana Nahi Hai. Saba Qamar is in Karachi where she has been giving interviews.