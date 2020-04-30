Mikaal Zulfiqar recently appeared in a morning show where he talked about his favorite co-stars

Revealing his favorite actors in terms of looks from the industry, Mikaal mentioned that “Fawad Khan is one the best looking actor in our industry. If I talk about the young actors of Industry, Bilal Abbas Khan is very handsome. Adnan Siddiqui also has a dashing personality, he’s our George Cloony.”

Talking about female actresses Mikal said that “Mahira Khan is lovely and also Sajal is very beautiful.”