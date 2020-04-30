ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hammered its way into the record books.

Fans waiting for months on end for Marvel to release the first trailer of the film were treated to a teaser on Tuesday. Going by the numbers, fans could not get enough of the clip and helped propel it to clock 209 million views in just 24 hours.

Taking to his social media handles to thank MCU fans for the outpour of love and support, Chris Hemsworth wrote, "You brought the love, we brought the thunder! Thank you to all the fans around the world for 209 million views of our first trailer!!"

The numbers put it behind ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (230 million) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (289 million) . However, Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, still occupies the top spot with an astonishing 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours.