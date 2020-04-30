I will consider working in films if something good comes up, says Sara Khan

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress Sara Khan shared her thoughts about working in movies while talking on the matter to a news outlet.

Sara Khan is one of the most admired actresses in Pakistan for her amazing acting skills in dramas like Raqs-e-Bismil, Sabaat and many others. Her fans adore the way she carries herself and also for the beauty she is.

Recently, upon being asked the actress opened up about her choice of working in movies. She responded that she doesn’t work in movies as she has certain boundaries and will consider working in one if it suits her.

“I can’t dance because I am a very bad dancer, I also have certain other boundaries and limitations which I don’t want to cross but that doesn’t mean that I won’t do any film in future, I will consider if something good comes to me,” said Sara Khan.

Watch Sara’s full response below.