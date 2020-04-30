ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - Leading Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has recently called out fans on crossing their limits while interacting with actors.

A video of actress is getting viral on social media where she could be seen attending an event. Fans were standing quite close to her and while being snapped, a fan put his arm around the back of the actress. The moment he put his arm on her back, another friend of Mehwish held that fan’s hand and pushed it away from her back.

“Shocked at how much liberty fans sometimes think they can take with artists. Wasn’t aware of this incident, but thank you Rehanhumfm for literally having my back. People should learn from you what being a true gentleman is all about” the actress wrote in a social media post.