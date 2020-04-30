Wazir Khan Mosque case: Acquittal pleas of Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed rejected

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Magistrate has rejected the acquittal pleas of actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in Wazir Khan Mosque case.



During the hearing on the petitions, judicial magistrate Sarwat Batool has summoned the artists for indictment in the next hearing.



The defence lawyer argued that an inquiry conducted by the Punjab Auqaf Department declared the claimants innocent.