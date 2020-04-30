Imran Abbas meets Bollywood legend Alka Yagnik

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE): Leading Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has recently spent a ‘memorable evening’ with Bollywood’s legendary singer Alka Yagnik.



Alka Yagnik has remained Imran Abbas’ fan from quite some time as she could be seen praising Imran Abbas’ singing skills one of his social media post.



Recently, Imran Abbas and Alka Yagnik were spotted enjoying a memorable evening together in Dubai. Imran Abbas turned to his official Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures and videos from the evening.



“What else could be more beautiful than having a dearest friend over the dinner, sharing music, talking heart out and that too at the top of the tallest hotel in the world. Thank you Alka Yagnik for coming over and making this evening so memorable!” wrote Imran Abbas.