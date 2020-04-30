Bollywood, Hollywood reactions on Russia, Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE): Hollywood stars have banded together to condemn Russia s attack on Ukraine.



Shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion into the Eastern European country, celebrities from Angelina Jolie to Mark Ruffalo, Cardi B to Miley Cyrus, Jared Leto to Priyanka Chopra and many others took to their social media platforms to speak out against the military action and stand in support for the civilians who have been affected by the attack.



From offering prayers to vehemently condemning the attacks, to encouraging outreach efforts, celebrities have been doing their bit to promote shed light on the ground realities in Ukraine.



Mark Ruffalo, star of the Avengers franchise, prayed for innocent people of Ukraine and Russia who were caught in violence and destruction. On Instagram, Ruffalo wrote, "Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle."



Angelina Jolie took to her handle to share her statement that read, "Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated."



Actress Priyanka Chopra also shared a post that read, "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine."