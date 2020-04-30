Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable picture of Taimur, Jehangir

Mumbai (Online): Bollywood prominent actress Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with an adorable picture of her babies Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan as the latter turned one year old.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a picture where Tim is seen crawling on the floor with Baby Jeh following him.

Both the munchkins are seen twinning in white and blue.



Captioning the cute click, Kareena wrote, ‘Bhaiii,wait for me I am One today. let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life. #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond.’