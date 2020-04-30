Gangubai Kathiawadi will bomb at Box Office, says Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai (Online): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut continues to take a dig at Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In her latest post on social media, the actor wrote about ‘Bollywood mafias’ and ‘papa ki pari’, calling out the casting of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial.

The actor has been speaking against the casting of the film ever since it was announced.



Kangana feels that Alia is too naive and looks immature to play a role of a prostitute, a gangster and a social worker in the film.

Kangana wrote in her Instagram stories, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won’t change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films … Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power… (sic).”

