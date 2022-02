“Yes, I refused because of Emraan” Sadia told, adding that she did not want to record bold scenes

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE): Pakistani actress Sadia Khan has recently opened up about refusing a major project in India.



In a program, the host asked Sadia, “You were offered a role alongside Emraan Hashmi, we have heard that you refused it because of him, is that true?”

“Yes, I refused because of him”, Sadia told, adding that she did not want to record bold scenes.