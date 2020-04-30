MUMBAI (ONLINE): Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently enjoying praises for Gehraiyaan , has confirmed that she is working on a film on her father and ace badminton player Prakash Padukone s life and career. She recently produced 83 featuring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan s directorial.



According to Indian media’s reports, Deepika said that she is working on the project. She also recalled the struggles her father faced while putting Indian sports on the global map. She went on to say that Prakash Padukone was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map, even before the Indian cricket team won the 1983 World Cup.



During an interview with an Indian media outlet, Depika spoke about how her father trained with limited resources. She revealed that he trained in a marriage hall. She also said that if he had the facilities that athletes in India have today, then he’d be far more superior.