Prime suspect in Qandeel Baloch murder case acquitted

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday has acquitted prime suspect in model Qandeel Baloch murder case.

According to details, the decision was taken over an agreement between the parties and retraction of statements recorded by the witnesses.

It is to be mentioned here that suspect Waseem was granted life sentence on September 27, 2019 by Multan’s Model Court.



Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death by her brother – Muhammad Waseem – for honor on July 15, 2016 in Muzaffarabad. The murder case was filed against Waseem and his accomplices on the complain of victim’s father, Muhammad Azeem.



The police had also included Qandeel’s other brothers Muhammad Arif and Aslam Shaheen, and high-profile Muslim cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi who had posed photos with the deceased.