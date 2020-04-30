Star of Spain's trans hit series 'Veneno' dead at 52

MADRID (AFP) - Spanish actress and Isabel Torres, who starred in "Veneno", a hit series about a famed transgender singer which caught international attention when shown on HBO, died Friday. She was 52.

"We bid farewell to Isabel. Although we, her family and friends, feel her loss profoundly, we know that wherever she s gone, she will be having fun in a way that only she can," said a statement on her official Instagram page.

"Thank you for all the love and concern. She departed feeling very loved and cared for."

Born in the Canary Islands, Torres was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018 and in November, she said goodbye to her fans in a video posted on social media in which she confirmed doctors had given her two months to live.

"If I get through this, I ll be back in touch. And if I don t, it s been a pleasure to know you, to be with you and live that beautiful experience called life," she said at the time.

Although Torres -- the first transgender woman in the Canary Islands to change gender on her identity card -- acted in several roles, it was her appearance in the eight-part "Veneno" that brought her to an international audience.

In it, she was one of three people who played Cristina Ortiz, better known as "La Veneno", a celebrity who made Spain s transgender community more visible and who died in 2016 from a head injury sustained while using alcohol and drugs. She was also 52.

First shown in Spain in October 2020, "Veneno" was quickly snapped up by HBO.