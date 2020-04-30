Heckling woman wearing hijab is not manliness: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has opened up over the ongoing hijab row in India and said that harassing women wearing hijab is not manliness.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the artist wrote,”I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully.”



“Is this their idea of “MANLINESS” . What a pity,” he added.

Javed Akhtar further stated that those who themselves have saffron shawls on their shoulders cannot oppose anyone wearing hijab.



The reaction came after a lone Hijab-wearing girl student was heckled by RSS goons in saffron shawls at a Karnataka college in India. The student remained unafraid and continued walking towards the college building daringly shouted Allah-o-Akbar.



It has been a month since the students of a state-run school in Udupi District of Indian state of Karnataka started their campaign after they were barred from entering their classrooms while wearing hijab.