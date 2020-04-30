Death anniversary of Fatima Surayya Bajia being observed

Fatima Surayya Bajia died in Karachi in 2016 on this day due to throat cancer.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The sixth death anniversary of famous TV playwright and Urdu novelist Fatima Surayya Bajia is being observed on Thursday.

She was born on September 1, 1930 in Karnatak India. The veteran writer received ample recognition for her contributions in literature.

Shama, Afshan, Aroosa, Ana and Tasveer are her memorable plays. Fatima Surayya received multiple awards at home and abroad including Pride of Performance and Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

She died in Karachi in 2016 on this day due to throat cancer.